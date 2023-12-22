OPINION

The path of reason

It is preferable, especially for Albania but also for Greece, to address the issue of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, bilaterally before it escalates into a EU concern. This proactive approach is essential to prevent any negative impact on the membership prospects of the neighboring country, a goal that Athens has every reason to support. Tirana must recognize that adherence to the rule of law is not a mere formality but an indispensable prerequisite for participating in the EU community. The case has already dragged on for too long. The Albanian prime minister is well aware of the necessary steps for a prompt and mutually beneficial resolution.

