OPINION

Robust foundations

The year draws to a close with Greece exhibiting two rare attributes: political stability and progress in essential reform areas. In a time of global instability, Greece stands out.

However, caution is warranted. Sustainable growth necessitates the rule of law, security, environmental protection, and a reduction in deeply ingrained political practices in how a government administers and legislates. What is built today must rest on robust foundations to ensure longevity and resilience.

