Life-saving know-how
It has been demonstrated, often in a very painful manner, that civil protection systems are crucial in a seismically active country that is also susceptible to the climate crisis.
Technology, coupled with the incorporation of knowledge from nations effectively addressing comparable threats, has the potential to save lives.
No established method such as the Earthquake Early Warning system that is used in Japan – recently struck by a devastating tremblor – should leave the Greek state indifferent.