Government self-correction

The conservative government has demonstrated its ability to identify and address shortcomings and mistakes.

The situation with law and order was far from satisfactory, impacting the daily experiences of citizens. The decision to entrust this critical position to experienced hands was therefore justified.

However, beyond personnel changes, there is a pressing need for a shift in the political culture that permeates the management of the security forces.

The effectiveness of this self-correction will soon be evaluated based on its results on the street.