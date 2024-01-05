Distance-based tolls
The need for co-funding major road projects provides a rationale for implementing usage fees. Nevertheless, this fee is not justified if it does not align with the distance traveled. The argument that the government cannot establish rules easily applicable with the aid of technology, as is common in the developed world, is unsubstantiated. Furthermore, it is unjustifiable for there not to be a dependable alternative to public transport, particularly in cities, for those who lack the option of private vehicles.