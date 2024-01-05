OPINION

Distance-based tolls

The need for co-funding major road projects provides a rationale for implementing usage fees. Nevertheless, this fee is not justified if it does not align with the distance traveled. The argument that the government cannot establish rules easily applicable with the aid of technology, as is common in the developed world, is unsubstantiated. Furthermore, it is unjustifiable for there not to be a dependable alternative to public transport, particularly in cities, for those who lack the option of private vehicles.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Is democracy’s dangerous path inevitable?
OPINION

Is democracy’s dangerous path inevitable?

Blinken Should Build Back Better When He Meets Mitsotakis
OPINION

Blinken Should Build Back Better When He Meets Mitsotakis

Decency and equality
OPINION

Decency and equality

What pitfalls must the economy avoid?
OPINION

What pitfalls must the economy avoid?

OPINION

Government self-correction

European elections: Center-left and far-right in the spotlight
OPINION

European elections: Center-left and far-right in the spotlight