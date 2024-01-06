OPINION

Sturdy hands at the helm

The societal call for fresh blood in politics is legitimate. Political parties should not operate as sclerotic power systems that only perpetuate themselves. Opportunities for recognition should be extended to individuals with a clean political record.

However, as the past has often demonstrated, the principle of renewal cannot extend to certain critical positions tied to fundamental functions of the state. Such roles require established leadership and operational experience.

In the most pivotal government portfolios, experimentation should be steered clear of. It is prudent to blend technocratic expertise with political acumen. The helm should be in capable hands.

