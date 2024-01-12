OPINION

A step forward

The stringent measures and fines announced by the government to safeguard the country’s beaches must be effectively enforced by a mechanism capable of promptly identifying and addressing violations.

However, it is already reassuring that the commitment of certain dedicated public servants, like the archaeologist on the island of Mykonos (who was targeted last year in an incident seemingly tied to commercial pressures for expanding tourism development), and the subsequent wave of awareness among citizens, have not gone unnoticed by the political class. 

The ongoing mobilization of the state machinery has now evolved into a robust legal arsenal. 

