OPINION

Drain the source

The video of the latest murder of a prominent member of the Greek Mafia is more than shocking. 

It will be unthinkable if Greek society and the state get used to this routine which is often swept under the rug with the excuse that it is just gangs “settling their scores.” 

No serious country can claim to ensure law and order and the rule of law when organized crime dominates in the background and kills its enemies openly.

What is required is political will, not just to solve murders, but also to the drain the source on which organized crime depends, whichever that source is.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece opting for a new defense model
OPINION

Greece opting for a new defense model

Time for a new ambition for the Greek university system
OPINION

Time for a new ambition for the Greek university system

OPINION

Necessary equality

Saying goodbye
OPINION

Saying goodbye

The geopolitical chessboard of F-16s, F-35s, and Sweden’s NATO bid
OPINION

The geopolitical chessboard of F-16s, F-35s, and Sweden’s NATO bid

Athens’ new and underwhelming facades
OPINION

Athens’ new and underwhelming facades