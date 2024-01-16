The video of the latest murder of a prominent member of the Greek Mafia is more than shocking.

It will be unthinkable if Greek society and the state get used to this routine which is often swept under the rug with the excuse that it is just gangs “settling their scores.”

No serious country can claim to ensure law and order and the rule of law when organized crime dominates in the background and kills its enemies openly.

What is required is political will, not just to solve murders, but also to the drain the source on which organized crime depends, whichever that source is.