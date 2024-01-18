OPINION

Ready for postal voting

Previous attempts to regulate the voting of citizens residing outside of Greece have ended in a bureaucratic failure blamed on the entire political system.

It seems that the lesson has been learned. It is significant that the largest opposition parties are on board with the government’s legislative initiative on postal voting. 

The introduction of the mail-in vote can encourage participation in the elections. No one will lose out from this. It will be a win for democracy in general.

