The government is planning a string of important reform initiatives across a range of areas, from tertiary education and family law to the way that justice operates.

The often protracted period between the announcement of the impending reform and its ratification, however, gives too much room for a Babel of different reactionary voices to be raised and an unnecessary war of attrition against the government to be waged, mainly as a rearguard battle by disgruntled groups who feel they are being ill done by.

However, timing matters, so reforms need to be announced only when they are ripe for implementation.