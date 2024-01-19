OPINION

Timing matters

The government is planning a string of important reform initiatives across a range of areas, from tertiary education and family law to the way that justice operates.

The often protracted period between the announcement of the impending reform and its ratification, however, gives too much room for a Babel of different reactionary voices to be raised and an unnecessary war of attrition against the government to be waged, mainly as a rearguard battle by disgruntled groups who feel they are being ill done by.

However, timing matters, so reforms need to be announced only when they are ripe for implementation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Facing the future and ourselves
OPINION

Facing the future and ourselves

Toward a historic day
OPINION

Toward a historic day

Re-educating society
OPINION

Re-educating society

OPINION

Ready for postal voting

‘Wild west’ pricing
OPINION

‘Wild west’ pricing

On the mail-in vote
OPINION

On the mail-in vote