OPINION

Eradicating organized crime

The recent police operations in the wake of last week’s mob-style killing in the Athens suburb of Neos Kosmos reveal that criminal networks thrive on specific sources of illegal wealth, including the smuggling of fuels and tobacco. 

The mafia prospers in areas where the state has consistently failed to establish control, despite the significant cost to the public treasury.

Had the repeatedly announced measures been implemented in time and the new surveillance technologies put into operation, the police’s intervention – unjustifiably delayed – would not have been necessary. 

Organized crime would have struggled to find fertile ground to take root, gain strength and attempt to undermine the state. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
High prices, low quality
ECONOMY

High prices, low quality

A vision for Athens
OPINION

A vision for Athens

What real income will look like for Greeks in 2024
OPINION

What real income will look like for Greeks in 2024

2024: The super-election year
OPINION

2024: The super-election year

OPINION

Guarding a taboo

Middle East dangers multiply
OPINION

Middle East dangers multiply