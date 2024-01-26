OPINION

Tangible returns

The Greek government has made a strategic decision, assuming associated risks, to align itself with the United States on crucial policy matters. Whether addressing the conflict in Ukraine or other pressing security issues, Greece’s stance stands in stark contrast to Turkey’s frequent alignment with America’s adversaries. Turkey not only identifies with these rivals but also supports them in various ways and, at times, resorts to blackmail. 

However, a time is approaching when the US administration must demonstrate through actions that its treatment of Greece is not contingent upon Washington’s relationship with Ankara. Instead, it should imply concrete and tangible returns. 

