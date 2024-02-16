Discipline and accountability
Disciplinary law applies to both students and administrative staff of universities. There are rules that prescribe penalties for individuals who intentionally disrupt the institution’s operations with illegal acts. However, these rules are largely ineffective. There is a prevailing culture of impunity, even in cases of admitted corruption. Consequently, the public good is forsaken to the whims and agendas of individuals who know they can undermine the university from within without facing consequences.