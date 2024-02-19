Representatives or TV personalities

Greece needs serious representation in the European Parliament, from all parties. The EU is at a critical point where important decisions are being made. It would be a huge mistake to select candidates who cannot hold their own in European forums and whose candidacy is based solely on their assumed popularity.

The country has paid for this, as seen in the recent European Parliament resolution that concerned it. We need serious people who can build alliances and create support networks. Not TV personalities and party officials who never open their mouths and view the European Parliament as an opportunity to secure a cushy job.