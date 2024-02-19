OPINION

Representatives or TV personalities

Greece needs serious representation in the European Parliament, from all parties. The EU is at a critical point where important decisions are being made. It would be a huge mistake to select candidates who cannot hold their own in European forums and whose candidacy is based solely on their assumed popularity. 

The country has paid for this, as seen in the recent European Parliament resolution that concerned it. We need serious people who can build alliances and create support networks. Not TV personalities and party officials who never open their mouths and view the European Parliament as an opportunity to secure a cushy job.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Where are we? Where are we headed?
OPINION

Where are we? Where are we headed?

Signs of decline in a divisive setting
OPINION

Signs of decline in a divisive setting

Work below cost
ECONOMY

Work below cost

OPINION

Limits to protest

Greece carving out its own role, independent of others
OPINION

Greece carving out its own role, independent of others

Resolutions and open secrets
OPINION

Resolutions and open secrets