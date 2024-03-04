OPINION

The power of dialogue

The discussions held last week at the conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Greek democracy organized, among others, by Kathimerini, showed that the country’s political system can also articulate a reflective discourse that goes beyond the narrow limits of party confrontations. 

There is a great need to be able to discuss our collective successes and failures, without expediency, without the compulsions imposed by the game of impressions played in the media.

This year’s anniversary is an opportunity to continue this enlightening – and sometimes redemptive – process. Democracy grows stronger through dialogue.

