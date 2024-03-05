OPINION

The safety of data

Citizens live, communicate and conduct transactions in a digital environment that is very hard to regulate. Abuses of personal data and threats to privacy are constant. It is a constitutional obligation of the state to guarantee the security of citizens’ private information.

When data collected by the state is leaked and used for purposes other than those determined by law, this obligation is breached. It goes without saying that politicians first have a duty to refrain from such abuses. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Trump’s judicial testing of America
OPINION

Trump’s judicial testing of America

OPINION

The power of dialogue

Lessons from the Metapolitefsi
OPINION

Lessons from the Metapolitefsi

How to legislate, not
OPINION

How to legislate, not

Fifty years after the Metapolitefsi
OPINION

Fifty years after the Metapolitefsi

The best, the worst, the hopeless times
OPINION

The best, the worst, the hopeless times