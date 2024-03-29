OPINION

Time to regroup

The handling of the Tempe rail crash since disaster struck in February last year along with the illegal emails sent to Greeks abroad by MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou point to problems in the operation of the government and of the Prime Minister’s Office in Athens. 

A cool head and an immediate regrouping are what’s needed to deal with an accumulation of carelessness, signs of arrogance and lack of empathy, not to mention an absence of clarity in roles and missions.

Failures, and even tragedies, will happen and should be expected, but not defeats that are due only to mistakes and poor judgment. These cannot be forgiven and they come at a heavy price.

