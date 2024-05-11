Would third place spell trouble for PASOK?

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis delivers a speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government in the Greek Parliament in Athens on March 28. [Alexandros Beltes/EPA]

As the European Parliament elections draw near, the big picture begins to clarify. In terms of the dominant force, conservative New Democracy, whose lead has never really been in doubt (which explains why public surveys tend to skip the question, “Who do you think will win the Euro elections?”), the focus lies on whether it will replicate its performance in the previous European vote. Barring a significant unforeseen event, it seems poised to do so.

The competition for second place sees SYRIZA as the front-runner. However, with a month remaining, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis’ lack of moderation adds an element of uncertainty to the unfolding dynamics. Should socialist PASOK end up in third place, to borrow the words of MEP Nikos Papandreou, “it would signal trouble.” The question then becomes whether party leader Nikos Androulakis shares this assessment, as disagreement on this point would indeed signal trouble.

Androulakis is known as a politician entrenched in party mechanisms. What does this entail? It implies that he has, through strategic maneuvers, gained control over all levels of the party hierarchy, surrounding himself with individuals of unwavering loyalty. His leadership team is united not by a specific policy agenda, but by the belief that maintaining control over the party is paramount. In the language of old communist ideology, they would be referred to as apparatchiks.

Consequently, all decisions are made under the assumption that they align with the leader and his inner circle. Thus, the crux of the matter lies not in Papandreou’s comment on the election outcome, but rather in Androulakis’ perspective and that of his closest confidants. Control is the linchpin of party mechanisms, and PASOK embodies this trait. When the socialists were a dominant force, the mechanisms were complementary to mass appeal. Despite the party’s waning popularity, the mechanisms persist.

Within the SYRIZA camp, conquering second place – especially with a significant lead over PASOK – would thwart any prospects of joining an alliance that would operate as an alternative pole to New Democracy. An undisputed Kasselakis – who ascended from single-digit percentages to second place – would have little incentive to entertain the inclusion into the game of a third figure of mutual acceptance. In any case, any discussions regarding such an alliance would inevitably be dictated on SYRIZA’s terms. This is the nature of such situations – the winner shapes the terrain.

Overall, surprises in the European elections are unlikely. The polling trends provide a fairly clear indication of the likely outcomes, and, based on current data, it seems improbable that we’ll witness upheavals akin to those seen in the national elections of 2023.