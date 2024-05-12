How to catch up with Turkey

No one believes that in Monday’s meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis there will be any serious progress in the major problems that have accumulated over the last 50 years in bilateral relations. There will be no solution either to the issue of Turkey’s “casus belli” or to the maritime zones, the demilitarization of the Greek islands, and the drilling for natural gas in the Aegean Sea.

It is also true that the Greek-Turkish summit did not prevent Ankara from adding new issues to the bilateral disputes, either with provocative statements against Greece’s planned marine parks in the Aegean or with the unacceptable conversion of the Chora Monastery into a mosque.

This does not mean, however, that the Mitsotakis-Erdogan tete-a-tete had to be postponed, as some hotheads suggested. The meeting reinforces the easing of tensions and favors the climate of trust that is being built step by step between the two countries. The big gain is that in the last 18 months, Turkish fighter jets have not conducted any flights over the Aegean Sea, as a result of which we do not have any airspace violations, overflights and dogfights over the Greek islands, which automatically creates an atmosphere of understanding between the two sides. And this is very important, especially in today’s situation, where two wars are raging in our neighborhood, tensions are once again brewing in the Balkans, and just a spark could spread the fire to the entire planet.

No one knows how long these “calm waters” will last, but it is clear that the current lull serves both sides politically. Athens gains time to be able to strengthen itself militarily (with the acquisition of the Rafale fighter jets, the Belharra-class frigates, and the creation of anti-aircraft shields and drones). Ankara, for its part, is showing a pacifist face to improve relations with Washington, which have been strained in recent years, and persuade the US Congress to lift a ban on the modernization of 80 of its air force’s F-16 jets (out of 260) and purchase another 40 new ones.

It is worth noting that during the years of tension between the US and Turkey due to Erdogan’s attempt to maintain close relations with Russia (e.g. the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system) and to play the role of a regional power, Greece benefited in many ways, both through the creation of an American base in Alexandroupoli to bypass the Dardanelles Strait, as well as through the strengthening of the bilateral defense cooperation, which brought the approval for the acquisition of fifth-generation F-35 aircraft, which will give Athens the lead in the air. No one is under the illusion, however, that the current calm in the Aegean – which will hopefully continue after the Erdogan-Mitsotakis meeting to secure another quiet summer – will lead Ankara to any concessions on national issues. Nor does it mean that time will always count in favor of Greek interests.

As we know, Turkey’s economy is among the 20 largest in the world, its army is the second largest in NATO, while its population in 2050 will be close to 100 million – mostly young people. The neighboring country has high ambitions and great dynamism. It has a Russian-built nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, which will be operational at the end of the year and will generate a quarter of the country’s electricity, a strong car manufacturing industry, and major successes in the military industry. Eighty percent of the warships it manufactures are made in Turkey, it exports one of the most efficient unmanned aerial vehicles, the well-known Bayraktar TB2, to 30 countries, it is preparing its own fighter plane, while it also produces guided missiles with its own technology.

In order for Greece to be able to follow Turkey militarily and economically in the future, it will have to draw up a serious long-term policy which will transform the country in all sectors. This means significant investment in industry, attracting foreign companies to set up production plants in Greece, rapidly increasing funding for research and technology, modernizing and improving the education system at all levels, strengthening the Greek family to reverse its downward demographic spiral, bringing in highly skilled workers from abroad, supporting the domestic military industry, and establishing a plethora of high-tech startups. Only in this way will Greece be able to maintain its current fragile balance with Turkey, which, if we do not act in time, will begin to overtake us everywhere. Here is the opportunity.