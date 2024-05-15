A leading power in a difficult neighborhood

We often like to play the role of the victim and the downtrodden. We see it now around us as the mentality of “poor Greece is a punching bag” is being formed, just because Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke at a gathering of ethnic Albanians in Athens last Sunday and the new president of North Macedonia referred to her country only as “Macedonia” rather than by its constitutional name. It’s like we feel a sweet attraction to victimization, but it’s not worth even thinking about it.

Greece is the serious, strong, purely Western, purely democratic European country in a very infamous, difficult and unpredictable neighborhood. It has no right to feel any insecurity toward neighbors that are very small in geopolitical size and power. And at the same time it has every reason to distance those neighbors from the would-be anti-Western “protectors” of the region, whoever they are, and bring them closer to Europe. It has a central role to play in this as the leading Western power in the region.

Obviously, we have to play our cards right and draw red lines. Athens cannot tolerate the mistreatment of the Greek minority in Albania, nor the breach of the Prespa Agreement. It is crucial to let our partners understand what the problems are and propose solutions. But it is of great importance to be and – most importantly – appear as the solid European player in the Balkans. Not as another whining Balkan player embroiled in local politics. Our power must be translated into cool-headed actions, without fanfare and unnecessary chatter for the domestic audience.

In our region, as well as in the rest of the world, the winds of populism and nationalism are blowing with unprecedented vehemence. It would be very easy to lure our foreign policy into demonstrations of verbal “bravery.” We have experienced it in the past, before social media existed, and the results should not be forgotten.

The danger, especially in an era of unbridled frivolity in politics, is evident in a country where emotions often get the upper hand in matters of foreign policy. Cool-headed determination is what is needed. In the end, let’s not forget that Greece has one main priority and strategic concern and that is where we must be focused.