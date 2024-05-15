Resolve, at last

The police intervention on Tuesday to end the occupation at the Athens Law School highlights the commitment of authorities to curb lawlessness on university campuses. In this instance, this resolve was demonstrated by the university authorities themselves.

The intervention underscored that when university administrations can transcend old rigidity and apprehensions, and refuse to succumb to the intimidation of violent minorities, they, in collaboration with the state, can ensure that university spaces are utilized solely for their intended purposes.