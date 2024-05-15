OPINION

Resolve, at last

The police intervention on Tuesday to end the occupation at the Athens Law School highlights the commitment of authorities to curb lawlessness on university campuses. In this instance, this resolve was demonstrated by the university authorities themselves.

The intervention underscored that when university administrations can transcend old rigidity and apprehensions, and refuse to succumb to the intimidation of violent minorities, they, in collaboration with the state, can ensure that university spaces are utilized solely for their intended purposes.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A leading power in a difficult neighborhood
OPINION

A leading power in a difficult neighborhood

OPINION

The role of the West

The judicial ordeal of ELSTAT’s Andreas Georgiou continues
OPINION

The judicial ordeal of ELSTAT’s Andreas Georgiou continues

Greece-Turkey: The modus operandi and the way ahead
OPINION

Greece-Turkey: The modus operandi and the way ahead

Greek-Turkish dialogue and the media
OPINION

Greek-Turkish dialogue and the media

Things don’t look good in Skopje
OPINION

Things don’t look good in Skopje