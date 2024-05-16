The perils of irredentism

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova takes an oath as the new president of North Macedonia in front of lawmakers during an inauguration ceremony at the parliament building in Skopje, Sunday. [AP]

The calculated maneuver reminiscent of a “sly politician” undertaken by the new president of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, following the international uproar caused by her decision to shun her country’s official name during her inauguration, has left the contentious issue unresolved. In spite of her institutional role, Siljanovska cited the individual right to self-determination, seemingly placing it above the constitution, which dictates the country’s official name. In fact, she made reference to European values and principles concerning human rights and freedoms, presumably in response to criticism from Brussels. It displayed a la carte respect for values and principles.

It is reasonable to worry that the new president’s approach at the beginning of her term is not an isolated incident but rather a strategy likely to be embraced more widely by the nationalist VMRO following its victory in North Macedonia. VMRO’s silence on the president’s stance and the ensuing international reactions appear to stem from the necessity to secure the cooperation of at least one of the two ethnic Albanian parties in North Macedonia for forming a government. Both Albanian parties criticized Siljanovska’s behavior.

Will the invocation of the right to self-determination become standard practice for the new leadership of the neighboring country, aimed at effectively undermining the provisions of the Prespa Agreement? It is not improbable that officials in Skopje will seek a return to the “dual name” status and the tactics previously employed regarding the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). After all, VMRO has refused to recognize the country’s new name and has systematically invested in irredentism.

However, such a prospect, as underscored by international reactions, is seen as a significant setback, far from being welcomed or accepted. This is because it perpetuates the logic of irredentism within North Macedonia.

Given these circumstances, regardless of any agreements reached or commitments made on paper, the issue will remain unresolved. It will persist as a pending matter, liable to be stirred up at any moment for petty political or other reasons, even to serve the interests of third parties in the region, thus exacerbating tensions.