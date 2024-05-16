Israel, its friends and adversaries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) greet each other during a welcome ceremony before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, on Monday. [Turkish President's Press Office/EPA]

The recent press conference by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara underscored another major difference separating the two countries, and this is their stance towards Israel.

While both are calling for a ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Greece is acting like a true friend and strategic partner of Israel, while Turkey is behaving like a country that, if not an outright foe, is evolving into a serious regional adversary of Israel.

A few months ago, Mitsotakis had stated that “friends sometimes need to tell their friends hard truths.” Despite the differences between them – which, of course, are not limited to Greece, since every European country and even the United States is critical of the ongoing war in Gaza – ties between Greece and Israel remain strong and the partnership continues unabated on all its many different levels.

The Greek prime minister described Hamas as a terrorist organization; the Turkish president, in contrast, lauded its role and is hosting Hamas officials in his country.

In this context, Ankara’s recent decision to halt trade with Israel opens up a window of opportunity for Greece to increase commercial transactions with Israel through goods, services and all sorts of activities, and through Greek companies that produce or sell industrial products that will help the Israeli economy and society meet its needs.

In the meantime, if the government means what is says about plans to create a Greek Iron Dome of aerial protection, working with Israel to that end goes without saying.

It is obvious that Israel’s international image has deteriorated tremendously over the past few months and that the “day after” will not be easy by any means.

As a member of the European Union and NATO, and as a regional factor of stability, Greece has the potential and the intention to play the role that corresponds to it and to contribute to the gradual restoration of the damage. As evidenced in the case of humanitarian aid, Athens, as well as Nicosia, is regarded as trustworthy and reliable by everyone involved. When the military operations in Gaza come to an end – hopefully soon – a lot of work will be needed on the regional structure.

Greece’s balanced stance and its close relationship with Israel can prove extremely valuable in this difficult setting.