European Parliament elections: Mirror and distorted image

The performance by the last batch of Greek members of the European Parliament was not a success, by any measure. The only profit from yet another lost opportunity would be if our party leaders had learned something from this and chose their candidate MEPs with an eye to their benefiting our country by contributing actively to the European Union’s evolution.

But because candidates are elected on the basis of the votes they bring, rather than by their place on a party list, the parties select those who will benefit them at the polls. And so, we have MEPs who are celebrities at home and nobodies in the European Parliament. The situation reproduces itself, as these people find it easier to remain famous at home. So, they either ignore whatever is going on in Brussels and Strasbourg, or they exploit their position there to intervene in the Greek political scene, without offering anything at the European level.

The losses incurred from this mentality are many. Perhaps even more significant than the inertia of our MEPs is the image of our country that they present. The European Parliament elections are a mirror of our domestic politics, but their result is the face we show the world. The mirror reflects our parties’ priorities, it presents the candidates that they consider useful on the domestic political chessboard. But this image does not reflect the true dynamism, the concerns and the hopes of the many Greeks.

At this crucial time, our politicians’ priority ought to be Europe’s development in a way that will cover our needs and benefit Greece in the long term. The quality, productivity and the experiences of Greeks in academia, in the professions, in business in many EU member-states and across the world, show how candidate MEPs should be selected and how they should cooperate with the representatives of other nations. This does not mean we need to look for candidates only outside Greece, but that the criterion for selection here should be the ability to work hard in the heart of Europe.

Greece’s major problems demand solutions that will focus on its special challenges but will also become part of EU policy. The climate crisis, for example, affects Greece differently to how it does countries in Central and Northern Europe. EU policy could embed Greece’s special needs when the right people are in place to work towards this. And the climate is just one example. In the issues of borders and migration, in agriculture, in defense and civil protection, in the demographic problem, in relations with Turkey, China, Russia, Albania, North Macedonia, and others, Greece has to tie its needs to the broader European interest.

Taking active part in Europe’s development demands vision and hard work, not people who just mean something at home. When we look only at ourselves, we are unaware of developments, we do not take part in shaping the Union. When we transport our domestic tensions to Brussels and Strasbourg, trying to score political points in Greece, not only do we lose opportunities to create a better future for the Greeks, we also present an image that is passive and lacking seriousness. We show that we expect others to shape the policies that we need. It is as if we are unable to escape tutelage even when the last of our “guardians” has walked away. We can only hope that the next batch of MEPs will do something to change this image.