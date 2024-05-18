The case of Greek jewelry chain Folli Follie was a blow to the credibility of the Greek market, as it revealed the inadequacy of the supervisory authorities. But the blow that followed, with the slow pace of the judicial procedure, was perhaps more severe than the initial fraud scandal.

White-collar crime happens everywhere. In Greece, however, the delay in the administration of justice takes the form of denial of justice, and creates great legal uncertainty for both investors and ordinary citizens.