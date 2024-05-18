OPINION

Legal uncertainty

The case of Greek jewelry chain Folli Follie was a blow to the credibility of the Greek market, as it revealed the inadequacy of the supervisory authorities. But the blow that followed, with the slow pace of the judicial procedure, was perhaps more severe than the initial fraud scandal. 

White-collar crime happens everywhere. In Greece, however, the delay in the administration of justice takes the form of denial of justice, and creates great legal uncertainty for both investors and ordinary citizens.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A blue digital transition
OPINION

A blue digital transition

It’s realpolitik, stupid!
OPINION

It’s realpolitik, stupid!

European Parliament elections: Mirror and distorted image
OPINION

European Parliament elections: Mirror and distorted image

OPINION

A chain of protection

The new cold war
OPINION

The new cold war

Are we doing well?
OPINION

Are we doing well?