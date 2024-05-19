OPINION

Europe and the Balkans

Greece is the most powerful country in the Balkans. It has no reason to be caught up in the bluster and nationalist grandstanding of a bygone era that have reared their ugly heads in the region again.

When it is challenged, it can simply exercise its power by pointing out that maintaining good relations with Athens is the only way forward for any neighbor with European Union aspirations. 

That said, the EU also needs to tell these aspiring members that it will not tolerate anachronistic grandstanding and heavy-handed tactics.

