It’s realpolitik, stupid!

It is a difficult time for realpolitik. A few weeks before the European Parliament elections, and especially at a time when the Greek prime minister is on a difficult tour of traditionally ultra-patriotic northern Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is called upon to defy the political cost and confirm the family tradition on issues of foreign policy – both his father and sister have done it in the past.

On his one-day visit to Ankara, he partially succeeded and there were very few voices (the usual suspects) who accused him of selling out Greek interests. His response was also cool to the arrival of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Athens, the only disturbing element of which was the timing. Now, however, SYRIZA, the main opposition party, is bringing the three memoranda of cooperation Greece signed with North Macedonia to Parliament for ratification, a few days after the newly elected president of the neighboring country, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, questioned the Prespa Agreement.

This is a complex challenge for Mitsotakis. On the one hand, he has to prove to Skopje that Greece is the custodian of international law and international agreements, and on the other he finds it difficult vindicating the diplomatic success of his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras, which he undermined as the then leader of the opposition. Obviously, SYRIZA’s initiative to submit the memoranda is not accidental – cornering the prime minister was exactly its goal.

In foreign policy, however, all mainstream parties could demonstrate a responsible attitude. Stoking nationalism (as SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis did by touring the ethnic Greek villages in Albania) only favors the political extremes. That is why playing games with such issues should be avoided before elections, because the consequences are irreversible.

Realpolitik dictates the following: Mitsotakis was able to find common ground – in trade, health and disaster management – even with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who until recently was threatening to “come suddenly one night.” On weekends, half of Skopje moves to Thessaloniki for shopping and entertainment. A possible crisis in our bilateral relations would seriously damage this lucrative trend. Albanians in Greece build and repair our houses, do our nails and hair, take care of our children and grandparents. It is best not to fear their relationship with their country of origin, but to seek their rapid integration.