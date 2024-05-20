Our ‘national industry’ needs protection

Greece is a nation of exaggerators who easily swing from one extreme to the other. During the economic crisis, we sang the praises of tourism as the country’s main engine of growth. Now we’ve gone to the other extreme, talking only of the – real – problem of overtourism. We have shone a spotlight on the problem of illegal sunbeds and umbrellas on the country’s beaches and other encroachments on public space, but we should not go to the other extreme of condemning every hotel sun lounger. As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Here at Kathimerini, we feel it is our duty to put the discussion on a practical and rational footing; it is a debate that we ourselves initiated some time ago. So, what do we mean when we refer to “overtourism”?

• Disproportionate construction and development in specific areas, without the benefit of serious studies into their impact on the natural and human environment and without the necessary infrastructure – ports, parking, water and sewerage systems, waste management etc.

• Oversaturation of city neighborhoods either with short-term rentals and/or a hodgepodge of businesses and establishments catering to tourists that deprive these areas of their identity and have a negative impact on residents’ quality of life.

• The problem of destination management, with cruise tourism being the biggest issue. Kathimerini fought hard for the lifting of restrictions, but not for the current madness of multiple massive liners spewing thousands of passengers onto small island destinations at the same time.

• The widespread and systematic failure to impose law and order at destinations which are turning into hotbeds of organized crime.

• Uncontrolled subsidies for rental boats, which are bringing chaos to our seas and which will lead to oversaturation and opposition from local communities.

• The huge accommodation shortages for people working in major tourism destinations, which are depriving local communities of essential services.

Greece is indeed at a tipping point. But these are all problems that can be solved if the government, local authorities and the private sector work together and adopt successful management strategies from other parts of the world. All it takes is willpower (of the kind that only the Economy Ministry has shown so far), professionalism and clear lines of jurisdiction – not to mention giving the upper hand to those professionals in tourism who are not just in it for the easy money.

It is possible and, if successful, it will enhance the Greek brand and improve the returns for those who have invested in tourism in a serious way. A lot of progress has already been made and tourism services are much more professional and cosmopolitan than they once were, but if the sector itself doesn’t also self-regulate and start demanding better infrastructure, limits on construction and law and order, then the tourism boom we’re seeing today will be short-lived.

And let’s not forget another important problem, which is that many average Greeks feel that many popular destinations have become too expensive for them. The perils of exaggeration are always looming – and this is why we need to have this conversation and set practical goals on how we’re going to protect our country’s “national industry.”