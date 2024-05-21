Destabilizing nationalism in North Macedonia

After decades of fruitless negotiations, Athens and Skopje signed in 2018 an international agreement which, among its many provisions, stipulated that the country’s official name would be “North Macedonia,” to be used both domestically and abroad.

It’s an obligation for North Macedonia’s leaders and officials to use the country’s agreed upon constitutional name in all cases.

What the newly elected nationalist president and prime minister of Greece’s northern neighbor are doing violates the letter and the spirit of the agreement and is unacceptable. Their populist approach can only harm their country, including its economy.

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and the leader of VMRO-DPMNE and prospective prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski, are doing a great disservice to their country by not adhering to the Prespa Agreement, which, by the way, includes provisions that most Greeks detest but undertook the obligation to honor.

The Prespa Agreement was a mutually acceptable compromise that normalized North Macedonia’s relations with its most important and powerful neighbor, strengthened its security by allowing it to enter NATO, and facilitated its process of accession into the European Union with all the social and economic benefits that come with it. Greece became the most fervent proponent of this positive development.

Now, the actions by North Macedonia’s new leadership are destabilizing the region. As Greece’s former foreign minister, Nikos Kotzias, noted in an op-ed piece in Kathimerini, the Prespa Agreement is of the utmost geopolitical importance as it contributes towards the emancipation of a troubled region from the bonds of history. “It means security for Greece and the broader region, as much as it does for the Republic of North Macedonia. The latter exists under the constant threat of those aggressive circles which aspire to a ‘Greater Albania’ and a ‘Greater Bulgaria,’ meaning the partitioning of North Macedonia. Greece, in contrast, has every reason to want stability in that country.”

The aggressive nationalist position of the president and the prime minister are understandably seen with concern and suspicion in Athens and condemned by the EU and the US as the West cannot allow a “black hole” in the heart of Southeastern Europe. They will negatively impact relations not only with Greece but also with Europe as a whole and could freeze the country’s European accession process.

They will harm North Macedonia in so many ways; one can imagine an array of possible developments, both inside the country but also, and most importantly, from outside.

It’s not too late for North Macedonia’s leadership to change course and, by doing so, serve the long-term interests of their country.