A model of growth

There are parts of Greece that were regarded as unlucky until recently because mass tourism hadn’t reached them yet. Now we consider them lucky because they are able to evolve in a measured manner.

They have the ability to develop modern infrastructure, such as clean energy. They have the luxury of seeing the adverse consequences of hasty and ill-planned growth and choosing a different path by keeping the primary sector alive and the tourism economy in the hands of the local community.

The island of Astypalaia is one such place and it is being talked about a lot these days. It has the opportunity to serve as a model of sustainable growth for other islands at a similar stage of development. Our national industry needs positive examples.