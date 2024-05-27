OPINION

A model of growth

There are parts of Greece that were regarded as unlucky until recently because mass tourism hadn’t reached them yet. Now we consider them lucky because they are able to evolve in a measured manner. 

They have the ability to develop modern infrastructure, such as clean energy. They have the luxury of seeing the adverse consequences of hasty and ill-planned growth and choosing a different path by keeping the primary sector alive and the tourism economy in the hands of the local community. 

The island of Astypalaia is one such place and it is being talked about a lot these days. It has the opportunity to serve as a model of sustainable growth for other islands at a similar stage of development. Our national industry needs positive examples.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The unbearable lightness of the European elections
OPINION

The unbearable lightness of the European elections

A letter to Greece from a child rejected, yet again
OPINION

A letter to Greece from a child rejected, yet again

What if rote learning isn’t the problem?
OPINION

What if rote learning isn’t the problem?

Erdogan’s eye is on the bigger game
OPINION

Erdogan’s eye is on the bigger game

OPINION

Leadership for Europe

To be an Archon: A solemn honor, an awesome responsibility
OPINION

To be an Archon: A solemn honor, an awesome responsibility