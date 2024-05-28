OPINION

Investigations that lead nowhere

The facts are known. Some employees who are also trade unionists intervened to shut down the server at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens last February as an act of solidarity with students who occupied faculties, preventing students from completing online examinations. 

The internal investigation that was completed three months later does not attribute any responsibility to anyone. It is thus added to a long chain of administrative “investigations” that are done for the sake of appearances.

They are launched and then are put in a drawer, perpetuating a culture of irresponsibility and impunity in the state. This culture also keeps the system bogged down.

