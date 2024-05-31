As the capital evolves, where’s the vision?

The 50-year anniversary of Greece’s transition to democracy following the 1967-74 military dictatorship (known in Greece as the Metapolitefsi) has continuously fed the public sphere with new perspectives, thoughts, memories and debates, with ample room to discuss Greek cities. The urban space in Greece, the built environment and the stratification of our society have changed dramatically over these decades, to the extent that 1974 seems like a distant and indecipherable era for the younger generations. A secondary question that also arises is what happened to our cities over a span of not just 50 years, but a century.

This second question comes to light as we recently marked the historical anniversary of 100 years since the Asia Minor Catastrophe. If we examine the two 50-year periods, 1924-1974 and 1974-2024, along a timeline of historical cycles, we will have a clear view of the entire trajectory of urbanization and the emergence of complex urban space issues.

Which 50-year period brought the most dramatic changes? Both, of course, fundamentally transformed Athens. One could say that during these two cycles, significant shifts within society were completed, reflected in phenomena of urbanization such as the creation of suburbs, the development of the coastal zone, vertical and horizontal construction, and the complex social structure with mobility and oscillations.

The Greek city retains characteristics of the underdeveloped world

But all these evaluations of the impact of the cycles of politics, economy and society on urban culture have much to say about today. About how a city like Athens, which has grown increasingly interconnected with the rest of the world since the 1960s, has utilized its experience and learned from its mistakes. And about whether the desired urban capital has been created in other geographical regions of the country to produce wealth, ideas and innovation.

On an international level, if one compares the trajectory of Greek cities over the last 50 years with the corresponding paths of countries like Portugal, Spain or Poland, the increasing gap becomes apparent. In 1974, Greece had all the prerequisites to plan correctly and lay the foundations for urban redevelopment and design. There have clearly been steps forward in many areas, society has evolved, but the overall balance is negative in many respects. The Greek city retains characteristics of the underdeveloped world. The suffocating and poor construction, the minimal free spaces, and the dominance of the car have left us far behind.

The 50-year anniversary of 1974 has much to tell us about the course of Greek thought on the nature and function of cities. Especially as new parameters have been added during the 21st century, with migration and the radical redistribution of the city’s internal geography. Half a century after the Metapolitefsi and 20 years after the Olympic Games, Athens has every reason to rethink the trajectory of the last 50 years. Its emergence as a tourist destination, the housing crisis, and the de facto abandonment of its modern architectural heritage set new priorities for future planning. We should be hearing everywhere about an “Athens 2050” plan.