Clearer guidelines

Personal responsibility needs to come in somewhere when it comes to protecting the environment and preventing natural disasters. The state cannot be everywhere at once, in every field and garden. That said, the rules need to be simple and easy to implement, not bogged down in red tape.

The sudden desire to suspend the new framework for fire prevention before it has even had time to be implemented undermines an already weak culture of compliance. Since the decision has already been taken, let us hope that the state will use the time to draw up a clearer and more realistic set of guidelines that property owners can follow.