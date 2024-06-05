The noise and the side effects

The law requiring transparency in the wealth declarations of politicians is clear and strict – although not effective. Compliance with the rules of the so-called “pothen esches” declarations is the job of the authorized state bodies.

Pre-election noise about the personal fortunes of political leaders reveals the rather poor level of political discourse – especially when it is attempted in ways that undermine the credibility of the political system as a whole.

Muckraking has never solved any real problems. It only works as a distraction, and in the end it only favors anti-systemic forces.