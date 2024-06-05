OPINION

The noise and the side effects

The law requiring transparency in the wealth declarations of politicians is clear and strict – although not effective. Compliance with the rules of the so-called “pothen esches” declarations is the job of the authorized state bodies.

Pre-election noise about the personal fortunes of political leaders reveals the rather poor level of political discourse – especially when it is attempted in ways that undermine the credibility of the political system as a whole.

Muckraking has never solved any real problems. It only works as a distraction, and in the end it only favors anti-systemic forces.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OPINION

Clearer guidelines

Is Albania replicating Turkey and Qatar’s teflon strategy?
OPINION

Is Albania replicating Turkey and Qatar’s teflon strategy?

Democracy demands more than a vote
OPINION

Democracy demands more than a vote

OPINION

For a common defense

All for nothing
OPINION

All for nothing

Ankara’s lawfare against the Turkish opposition continues
OPINION

Ankara’s lawfare against the Turkish opposition continues