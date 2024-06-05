Time to grow up

This year’s European Parliament elections are perhaps the most important event for the bloc since the European Single Currency Agreement. For the first time in many years, the European Union finds itself at a double crossroads. One concerns its geopolitical orientation, as it finds itself faced with two wars in its wider neighborhood – in Ukraine and in the Middle East. The second concerns its position in the global economy amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Is supporting Ukraine with arms and financial aid the only way to contain Russian aggression? Or should efforts also be made to find a compromise solution between the two sides, as the death toll from the conflict has already climbed to 300,000.

What should Europe’s position be on the relentless global competition between China and the US for everything high-tech, from the next-generation batteries that will power electric self-driving cars and store the electricity generated by wind turbines, to the most advanced weapons systems that will overwhelm the planet in the new period of uncertainty and cold war.

When is Europe going to wake up to its strengths? BioNTech, the biotechnology company which developed the Covid-19 vaccine was based in Germany; but it was taken over by Pfizer as soon as the the American giant realized they were leaders in RNA technology. Will Europe leverage its capabilities to create joint ventures for major projects like weapons systems, replicating the success of Airbus? Or will it continue to cede ground to the US?

Regrettably, none of these topics has been the subject of public debate in the period leading to the European elections. Political campaigning has instead been reduced to a toxic confrontation between political leaders on social media sites like TikTok over issues such as the Tempe train crash, the wealth declaration (“pothen esches”) of opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis, the high prices of products sold by multinationals in Greece, and North Macedonia’s infringements of the Prespa Agreement.

Greece remains painfully immature in terms of public discourse. One hopes that voters will at least support candidates who can live up to the demands of the time – scientists with knowledge and first-hand experience of the world, thinking individuals with good command of foreign languages. And that they will turn their backs on those vacuous populists who are products of the glamour lifestyle and noisy commotion on TV windows.