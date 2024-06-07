The UK elections and the Parthenon Sculptures

In November 2023, the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, canceled a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the latter brought up the Parthenon Sculptures in an interview with a British media outlet. The head of the Labour opposition, Keir Starmer, seized the opportunity to accuse the Tory leader – and make a play on words – of having “lost his marbles.” At the same time, the chairman of the British Museum’s Board of Trustees, George Osborne, said that negotiations with Greece on the matter of the sculptures would continue whether Sunak met with the Greek prime minister or not.

Starmer went on to indicate that if Labour won the next general election – which will now take place on July 4 instead of in the autumn – he would not prevent an agreement for the marbles’ returns. “If a loan deal that is mutually acceptable to the British Museum and the Greek government can be agreed, we will not stand in the way,” a person close to Starmer told the Financial Times.

It would be wrong to interpret Starmer’s positive stance on the matter as a commitment for an immediate resolution after the election, but there are three good reasons why Greece can be optimistic in the event of a Labour victory.

The first is that when he said what he did, Starmer knew that Labour had a pretty good chance of winning after 14 years of Conservative rule. He knew, therefore, that he might very well be the prime minister soon and would be expected to live up to his commitments. Secondly, Starmer was a human rights lawyer and then high up in the Crown Prosecution Service, which means that he is aware of the possibilities for such an agreement afforded by British law. Third is the fact that the British Museum and, therefore, the negotiations are headed by Osborne, who is genuinely engaged in the issue and also seems to desire some kind of resolution. We can also add the fact that much of the British press is in favor of the sculptures’ return, as are an increasing number of Britons.

Where the situation gets thornier is with regard to the form of such an agreement. Starmer spoke about both a return and a loan, possibly because what returns the British Museum has made so far have been in the form of loans that are perpetually renewed. In 2055 it returned the Namgis Mask to Alert Bay in Canada and in 2014 it gave back six pieces from the Lewis Chessmen collection to Scotland’s new Museum of nan Eilean (Stornoway). The Greek side, however, has repeatedly stated that a loan is not acceptable. The alternative would be for the UK to pass special legislation specifically for the Parthenon Sculptures, as it did for the return of Aboriginal remains to Australia and New Zealand (Human Tissue Act 2004) and for cultural objects to their rightful owners, after their removal by the Nazis in World War II (Holocaust Act 2009). This solution, however, seems fraught with political difficulties.

There is yet another possibility, and that would be a “creative interpretation” of Section 5 of the British Museum Act 1963, which grants the right to Trustees of the British Museum to “sell, exchange, give away or otherwise dispose of any object vested in them and comprised in their collections” if “the object is unfit to be retained in the collections of the Museum and can be disposed of without detriment to the interests of students.” An object could be deemed as unfit if the legality of how it came into the museum’s possession is questionable. It is unlikely, however, that the UK would admit to something like this. At the same time, such an interpretation would pave the way for other countries to demand the return of their ancient relics.

A third – and possibly ideal – solution would be to invoke the Charities Act 2011 (it was amended in 2022), according to which the British Museum and other museums in Britain can return antiquities to their countries of origin, without being subject to the restriction of the British Museum Act 1963. The returns would comprise what the legislation calls ex gratia payments, which would be made out of a moral obligation – as argued in the Greek claim for the sculptures’ return.

Such “payments,” however, are at the discretion of the museum’s Board of Trustees. A case in point is the invocation of this law by Cambridge’s Jesus College and the Horniman Museum in London for the Charity Commission’s approval of the return of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

Irene Stamatoudi is a lawyer at Greece’s Supreme Court and a law professor at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.