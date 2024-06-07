The Normandy landings and memory

The 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, in which Germany is taking part and Russia is absent, highlight the benefits of memory – and its limits. The very few survivors of the murderous, decisive battle of World War II, and the leaders representing the warring sides, come together to honor the dead. The latter stress their determination to never allow such bloodletting to be repeated. Until February 2022 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most of those who had not lived through the war might have seen the annual commemoration as a ritual staged by the winners and losers of the war for the glory of liberal democracy against totalitarianism, nationalist-populism and bigotry. Today, the ceremonies take on another dimension, becoming an urgent warning of dangers ahead.

World War II showed what can happen when dictatorships grow strong and trample on the rights of their own people and others, when there is no strong system of global government, when serious economic problems sow despair, indifference and fanaticism in citizens, when their leadership is either at a loss or belligerent. Today we see many of the ills of the 1930s reemerging. But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intervention in several European countries and the United States (through Donald Trump and other “friends”), is not enough to destabilize the West, which supports Ukraine. The rise of extreme right forces in Europe is tempered by the differences between them. Economic problems cause hardship in many countries, without reaching the depths of the Great Depression in the 30s. The United Nations are weak, but they don’t have to face a wave of dictatorships and wars, nor the abstention of the United States, all of which hobbled the League of Nations and led to World War II. NATO and the European Union – pillars of the post-War system of global governance – absorb international shocks, strengthen their member-states and attract ever more candidate nations.

Despite the fact that today many are once again seduced by the enemies of democracy and of the Union, most citizens believe that their country’s membership of the EU is a positive thing. Without having lived through the war, we understand the value of peace. On Sunday, we Europeans will show this again.