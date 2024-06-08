Euroskeptics and anti-Europeanists

There was little discussion in the pre-election period between the candidates about the problems of the European Union, as the political confrontation revolved around domestic issues. Thus, the concern that is developing in other European countries about the course of our Union is unknown in our country. We even confuse the concept of the Euroskeptic with that of anti-Europeanist, whether out of ignorance or deliberately, which creates imaginary opponents. And since the most important thing in a discussion is to define the concepts, let’s see what the two are.

An anti-Europeanist is someone who does not believe in the idea of ​​a united Europe. He fights integration as a matter of principle. His wish, quite simply, is for everything that has been built since the mid-1950s to collapse. Until the early 1970s, all the communist parties of Western Europe were active anti-Europeanists. The subsequent adherence to the idea of ​​Euro-communism for some communist parties was sincere and substantial (in Italy and Spain), while for others it was pretentious, such as in France. Today, anti-European parties are found at both extremes of the political spectrum.

Euroskeptics are another category entirely. They accept the idea of ​​the European Union, they have integrated it into their policies, but they disagree with the direction it has taken under the stewardship of the three historical political forces: the center-right, the social democrats and the liberals. A part of Euroskeptics were also anti-European in the past. Later they accepted the necessity of integration and are struggling to change its course through its institutions. Therefore, those who lump together anti-Europeanists and Euroskeptics are either stupid or politically deceitful.

In conclusion, if we want to see the big picture, we will find that the pro-European forces are overwhelmingly stronger than anti-European ones within the Union. The battle is now being fought for what kind of Europe we want and it is primarily an ideological one, with immigration as the main focus. The model of the EU built by the three systemic political formations is being tested on this issue and the challenge comes, not from their left, but from their right, and is essentially based on a clash of civilizations – whether we like it or not.