So similar, yet so different

Remaining in first place does not offset the major losses compared to last year’s parliamentary elections. The numbers show that New Democracy’s whittled-down percentage is connected to the rise of the far-right and low turnout among centrists, and this tells us one thing: that the government cannot keep trying to steer two ships at once.

The effort to pander to every taste with gifts in every direction (a bit of conservatism here, some progressiveness there) left everyone feeling less than sated. Add to this the very real problems everyone in this country is dealing with, such as runaway prices and the housing crisis, and we see that ND needs to redefine its identity and forge a new strategic plan.

Meanwhile, the low expectations of SYRIZA and PASOK created an illusion of victory in both parties since the bar didn’t fall much lower. The truth, however, is that neither party managed to capitalize on ND’s decline in the center, as parties to its right – like Greek Solution – did. Both can sell a positive spin: SYRIZA’s Stefanos Kasselakis can rejoice because he didn’t do too badly given his apolitical profile and inexperience, while PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis can invoke the slight rise in the party’s percentage from last year’s national elections. Under no circumstances, though, can they – being the two main representatives of the left and center-left – claim to be happy with a situation where only the far-right scored sizable gains.

Those who chose to pack their ballots with TV stars, celebrities and athletes should first consider how they insulted the intelligence of voters and, after taking a good hard look at themselves, start to seriously figure out why voters are rejecting the electoral process

Yes, ND got its just desserts for its poor performance in government, but how exactly does this benefit SYRIZA or PASOK, when they haven’t seen their influence rise significantly?

There are two elephants in the room: On the one hand, there’s the rise of the far-right in Greece and Europe, which underscored the failure of sundry “progressive” parties to provide convincing responses to people’s problems. On the other, there’s the low turnout, which cannot be played down with the usual whining and complaining.

No party has the right to talk about the depoliticization of citizens and their lackluster interest in the ballot box. Those who chose to pack their ballots with TV stars, celebrities and athletes should first consider how they insulted the intelligence of voters and, after taking a good hard look at themselves, start to seriously figure out why voters are rejecting the electoral process.