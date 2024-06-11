OPINION

Reshuffles and results

It was not the government that was judged in the European elections on Sunday. This will be done at the end of its four-year term, based on the results of its administration and work. 

Experience shows that reforms are implemented by cabinets that are formed based on the competence of their members, by appointing the right people to the right positions. When decisions are based on political expediencies, electoral geography and clientelism, governments end up undermining their own performance and, ultimately, their legitimacy.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
So similar, yet so different
OPINION

So similar, yet so different

Environment, security and bread
OPINION

Environment, security and bread

EU: Will it become a power or will it stay a pygmy?
OPINION

EU: Will it become a power or will it stay a pygmy?

Not takeover but (more) creeping influence in the European Parliament by the far-right
OPINION

Not takeover but (more) creeping influence in the European Parliament by the far-right

OPINION

People expect more

Glass houses and windows of opportunity
OPINION

Glass houses and windows of opportunity