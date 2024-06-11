Reshuffles and results

It was not the government that was judged in the European elections on Sunday. This will be done at the end of its four-year term, based on the results of its administration and work.

Experience shows that reforms are implemented by cabinets that are formed based on the competence of their members, by appointing the right people to the right positions. When decisions are based on political expediencies, electoral geography and clientelism, governments end up undermining their own performance and, ultimately, their legitimacy.