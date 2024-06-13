OPINION

Cost and side effects

Grandiose plans, such as the one to move half the government ministries to the foothills of Mount Ymittos (Hymettus), sound good.

However, in order to implement them, there must first be a careful study and consideration, not only over the cost and feasibility of the plan, but also of the possible side effects that such an intervention may have in the life of the city, as it will transfer a significant part of Athens’ activity to a peripheral point, emptying the center. 

This undertaking is too important to be attempted without substantial consultation.

