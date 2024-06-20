Cyprus’ elevated role as a strategic partner

It was a rather overdue development, since the Republic of Cyprus has pursued a mature foreign policy and made some smart moves that have elevated its role. It dealt with the economic crisis pragmatically and effectively and has taken initiatives on the geopolitical chessboard that serve not just its own interests, but also those of powerful international players, hence adding to its value.

It is in this framework of constant evolution that the cooperation between Nicosia and Washington just became that much closer.

The launching of a strategic dialogue between the two countries – following a meeting between foreign ministers Antony Blinken and Constantinos Kombos at the US State Department – comes as the natural extension of the Cypriot government’s earlier targeted actions. This deepening and solidifying of cooperation both at the bilateral and multilateral level further confirms the existing – and mounting – momentum.

The value of Cyprus’ geographical location is unquestionable. The ongoing situation in Gaza brought the strategic dimension of US-Cyprus cooperation back to the fore and upgraded the important role that Nicosia has been playing in recent months. On the diplomatic front, Cyprus has been playing a role that is far bigger than its size would indicate, such as with the humanitarian corridor getting aid to Gaza or offering use of its naval infrastructure, while also having managed to maintain close cooperation with Israel and excellent relations with the Arab world at the same time.

Washington and Nicosia had signed a joint declaration of intent on security cooperation in 2018, while in the past year in particular, President Nikos Christodoulides has embarked on a bold and very close partnership with the FBI and other US agencies to crack down on financial crime and corruption. Given how things work on the island, this was not an easy task on the part of the Cypriot leader.

In addition, there is also the important dimension of energy. Given Washington’s support for any effort at diversifying energy supply sources and the strategic partnership that is already in play, it makes sense that the two sides would be on the same page with regard to natural gas exploitation in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, and especially if this is by American companies like Chevron. Cyprus’ small size means that any investment by the US – in diplomacy, security, the economy and trade – however small, will bring much greater benefits to both sides.

Finally, the launch of the strategic dialogue between the US and the Republic of Cyprus just days before the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion gives it added symbolic weight.