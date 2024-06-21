OPINION

The battle of the beaches

The battle to liberate the country’s beaches from sundry trespassers has evolved into a question of honor for the Greek state.

Every time the law is asserted, especially against those who flaunt it continuously and blatantly, it is not just the environment that is being protected.

It also deals a blow to the widespread and paralytic suspicion that no one is ready to take a stand against such lawlessness.

But when the state – this much-maligned state – insists and acts professionally, it can get things done. The key is consistency.

