Self-destructive legislation
Sometimes you do not need technocrats to study a bill to see if it will work. Common sense would have been enough to understand that, in addition to the clearing of the plots by landowners, a provision should also have been made for the collection of the resulting flammable materials.
Instead, a list of duties was presented that ended up creating the fire hazard it is supposed to prevent. The state should at least help the municipalities collect the dried branches from the streets.