OPINION

Self-destructive legislation

Sometimes you do not need technocrats to study a bill to see if it will work. Common sense would have been enough to understand that, in addition to the clearing of the plots by landowners, a provision should also have been made for the collection of the resulting flammable materials. 

Instead, a list of duties was presented that ended up creating the fire hazard it is supposed to prevent. The state should at least help the municipalities collect the dried branches from the streets.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
We women still have a long way to go
OPINION

We women still have a long way to go

Will North Macedonia become Orban’s Balkan gateway?
OPINION

Will North Macedonia become Orban’s Balkan gateway?

OPINION

The battle of the beaches

Aftias, Fidias and Mbappe all listen
OPINION

Aftias, Fidias and Mbappe all listen

Staying safe on Greek trails
OPINION

Staying safe on Greek trails

OPINION

Trash-laden isles