Hostage for 50 years
It should not be news that the Averof building, the historic headquarters of the National Technical University of Athens, formerly the Athens Polytechnic, and an important city landmark, was scrubbed clean – or at least half of it was.
The state of this building is a very poignant litmus test for the political will and determination to liberate it from the regime of lawlessness that has established itself in this part of the city center. Half a century of blowing off steam against the “system” is quite enough.