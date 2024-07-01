The West and the cat

Antisystemic forces are sending shockwaves through mature democracies in the Western world. Compared to them, Greece is like an oasis of calm. In order to maintain this status quo, however, the country needs to deal with the social problems and inequalities that act as fuel for populism.

Effective measures to improve day-to-day life would also offset the so-called “identity issues.” Good governance is not determined by dogma, by whether it is a little or a lot to the right. It is like the cat in the Greek proverb: The only thing that matters is whether it catches mice.