Overall responsibility

Wildfires are well and truly part of life now and everything is pointing to them being a big and constant threat. The state, for its part, seems to have acquired the means and the experience for dealing with them.

This is going to be a hard summer, however, and we need to remember that protecting our country from wildfires is a responsibility that rests with us all, that all of us have a share and a role. Because no matter how effective a state machine may be, there can be no real protection with organized local authorities but without responsible citizens.