An archaeologist responsible for the resort island of Mykonos violently beaten. A proactive surveyor conducting topographical studies on the island murdered in cold blood.

The mafia now appears to control Mykonos. International organized crime has settled on the island, operating unchecked. The stakes for the state are high, fraught with risks. But this challenge must be met.

What is at stake is not just the future of a valuable destination. The critical question that needs to be answered is, “Who truly governs Mykonos: The mafia or the Hellenic Republic?”