Power management

Throwing your weight around with a “Do you know who I am?” is an abominable behavior that is deeply rooted in Greek culture and, having no place in a democracy, needs to be eradicated.

People in power know that such delinquent behavior can no longer be covered up as it once was, so they must act like any citizen who respects the law and rules of social conduct – with no exceptions. The public exposure of such actions, moreover, takes an incalculable toll on the individual and on the political system as a whole.

