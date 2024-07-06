Concessions and consequences

The government in Tirana did what it had set out to do in the affair with Fredi Beleri, ignoring the reactions from Greece and taking advantage of the fact that the Europeans did not follow Athens’ lead, either from indifference or from a failure to understand the gravity of the situation for the member-state.

Either way, the Greek government needs to ponder why it failed to get its allies on its side. And its allies, for their part, need to consider the consequences of allowing concessions on the basic rules and values that the European family represents.