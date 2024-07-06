OPINION

Concessions and consequences

The government in Tirana did what it had set out to do in the affair with Fredi Beleri, ignoring the reactions from Greece and taking advantage of the fact that the Europeans did not follow Athens’ lead, either from indifference or from a failure to understand the gravity of the situation for the member-state. 

Either way, the Greek government needs to ponder why it failed to get its allies on its side. And its allies, for their part, need to consider the consequences of allowing concessions on the basic rules and values that the European family represents.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The only response to abuses of power
OPINION

The only response to abuses of power

Greece’s economic revival a blueprint for Europe
OPINION

Greece’s economic revival a blueprint for Europe

Right, but not necessarily wrong
OPINION

Right, but not necessarily wrong

OPINION

The key to better salaries

Tradition for sale
OPINION

Tradition for sale

Greek Americans uneasy over Biden
OPINION

Greek Americans uneasy over Biden